WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/1)

NXT will return to the USA Network tonight for another one hour episode with build to TakeOver: In Your House.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s show-

-Triple Threat Opener With Picture In Picture Breaks: Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly (winner challenger Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver)

-MSK defends the NXT Tag Team Championship against Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest, and join us tonight for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.