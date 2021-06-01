WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/1)

NXT will return to the USA Network tonight for another one hour episode with build to TakeOver: In Your House.
WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s show-
-Triple Threat Opener With Picture In Picture Breaks: Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly (winner challenger Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver)
-MSK defends the NXT Tag Team Championship against Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde
