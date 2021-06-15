WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/15)

Fallout from WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House will begin on tonight’s NXT show. The big segment for tonight’s show has NXT GM William Regal possibly revealing his major change for the brand.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-William Regal brings change to NXT?

-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Tornado Rules)

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge