Tonight’s NXT on the USA Network will include more hype for the upcoming Great American Bash special. WWE announced the following line up for tonight-

-The Diamond Mine debuts

-Samoa Joe to appear live

-Adam Cole will wrestle

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA (Non-Title)

-Franky Monet presents her world premiere encore

-Hit Row vs. Ever Rise

