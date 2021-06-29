WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/29)

Join us here on PWMania.com for live WWE NXT coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. NXT will present the final show before next week’s Great American Bash.

NXT has announced the following line up for tonight-

-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher face off with MSK before next week’s Tag Team Championship match

-Cameron Grimes will return to action

-Mixed Tag Match: Boa & Xia Li vs. Jake Atlas & Mercedes Martinez

-Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (winners face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the Women’s Tag Team Championship next week)