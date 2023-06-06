WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/6/2023): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is a number one contender battle royal to determine the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Also scheduled for tonight is the return of Ilja Dragunov, Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport, The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.