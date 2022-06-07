WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/7), In Your House Fallout

The fallout from Saturday’s In Your House event will be featured in tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Tiffany Stratton will face Roxanne Perez in the finals of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament tonight.

A follow-up to Tony D’Angelo and his team defeating Legado del Fantasma at In Your House should feature on NXT. Legado must now join The Don of NXT and work under his direction, as per the sipulation.

The build up to the NXT Great American Bash, which takes place on July 5, is expected to begin tonight.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s episode:

* Fallout from In Your House and build for Great American Bash

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

* Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

* Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs