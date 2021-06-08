WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/8)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The final hype for TakeOver: In Your House will air tonight on the USA Network with the weekly NXT TV show. The main segments are a Face-Off with the NXT Championship Fatal 5 Way participants, and an announcement by WWE Legend Ted DiBiase.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Poppy returns to NXT

-Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

-Isaiah Scott vs. Killian Dain

-Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

-Ted DiBiase has a priceless announcement for Cameron Grimes & LA Knight

-Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly & Pete Dunne face off before the TakeOver main event

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest NXT Updates. Also, join us this evening for full coverage of the show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR