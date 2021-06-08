WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/8)

The final hype for TakeOver: In Your House will air tonight on the USA Network with the weekly NXT TV show. The main segments are a Face-Off with the NXT Championship Fatal 5 Way participants, and an announcement by WWE Legend Ted DiBiase.
WWE has announced the following for tonight-
-Poppy returns to NXT
-Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon
-Isaiah Scott vs. Killian Dain
-Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan
-Ted DiBiase has a priceless announcement for Cameron Grimes & LA Knight
-Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly & Pete Dunne face off before the TakeOver main event
