WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (7/12/22)

The fallout from last week’s Great American Bash episode will be featured in tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Following his attack on NXT Champion Bron Breakker to end the previous week’s episode, JD McDonagh will be on the show tonight. The former Jordan Devlin was supposed to make his return this week, but he showed up a week early with the surprise attack on Breakker only minutes after he had won the main event over Cameron Grimes.

There will probably be a Legado del Fantasma angle on tonight’s show as well. Tony D’Angelo said on last week’s show that he admitted Santos Escobar to the hospital. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will have one final chance this week to show their loyalty to The Family or join Escobar in the hospital, according to him, as Elektra Lopez is the only member of the group putting in work.

NXT is now the focus of two mystery angles from WWE. There will probably be a follow-up to last week’s teaser, which led to a WWE internet page that simply said “8:10:11.” on tonight’s show. Grimes was also observed sulking in the locker room last week after his defeat when he was startled by the flickering lights.

The current lineup for tonight’s NXT 2.0 is below:

– Great American Bash fallout

– Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

– Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez