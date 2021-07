Tonight’s NXT show will feature the beginning of the 2021 Breakout Tournament. The competition will begin with Duke Hudson vs. Ikeman Jiro.

Tonight’s main event will be for the NXT Championship. Karrion Kross will defend against Johnny Gargano with NXT GM William Regal as the referee.

Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray has also been confirmed for tonight’s NXT.

