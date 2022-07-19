WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (7/19/22)

The WWE NXT 2.0 show airing tonight will have a 20-woman Battle Royal, footage of a fight captured at SmackDown, and more.

WWE revealed over the weekend that a fight broke out at Friday’s SmackDown in Orlando between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner. Footage from the altercation will be shown on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. This follows a brawl between Wagner and Sikoa last Tuesday that went all the way to a double count out and carried over into several backstage segments. In the last moments of those segments, Sikoa threw Mr. Stone into a dumpster as Sofia Cromwell calmed Wagner.

On tonight’s show, the former A-Kid will make a comeback with his new masked persona. He’ll now be referred to as Axiom.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will defend the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly tonight in their first TV title defence. At previous live events, Briggs and Jensen have won over Pretty Deadly.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* Axiom makes his debut

* Footage of Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa brawling backstage at SmackDown

* Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Pretty Deadly

* The Schism will appear (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) as The Dyad reveals their true identities

* 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, featuring Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile

Here is a promo for the show: