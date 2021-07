WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s NXT on the USA Network-

-Raquel Gonzalez defends the Women’s Championship vs. Xia Li

-Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust vs. Kushida & Bobby Fish

It’s also being teased that NXT Champion Karrion Kross will find out his next challenger after beating Johnny Gargano last week. Also, the Breakout Tournament will continue but no match has been announced as of now.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on NXT and join us tonight for live coverage.