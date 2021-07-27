WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/27)

Tonight’s NXT show will air on SyFy because of Olympics coverage airing on USA. The following matches were taped for tonight-

-Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

-NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs (First Round)

-Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Franky Monet & Jessi Kamea

-Imperium vs. Hit Row

-Main Event: Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed

-Samoa Joe and others will appear

