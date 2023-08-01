WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/1/2023): Orlando, FL.

The fallout from WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s post-Great American Bash edition of NXT on USA is Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe, Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jane, as well as The Schism Interrogation.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a women’s tag-team match, with Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice.

