After two weeks of airing on Syfy, WWE NXT will be back on the USA Network tonight with more TakeOver 36 hype.

WWE has announced the following line up for tonight’s NXT-

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to face off, William Regal will mediate

-Raquel Gonzalez to address Dakota Kai’s recent attack

-NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov makes first main brand appearance

-Sarray vs. Ember Moon for the first time ever

