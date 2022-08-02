WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (8/2/22)

Three big championship battles will take place on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 edition as the countdown to NXT Heatwave continues.

A Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will kick off NXT without any commercial breaks. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will also defend, as will NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, in an Open Challenge. A big Falls Count Anywhere Match between Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa will also be on tonight’s event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

– Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

– Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

– Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends in an Open Challenge

Here is a promo for the episode: