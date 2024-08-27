WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/27/2024): Orlando, FL.

WWE’s road to NXT No Mercy 2024 winds down tonight.

The No Mercy 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network takes place this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Joe Hendry Concert

* Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will go face-to-face

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.