WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/27/2024): Orlando, FL.

WWE’s road to NXT No Mercy 2024 winds down tonight.
The No Mercy 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network takes place this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:
* Joe Hendry Concert
* Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey
* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic
* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family
* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
* Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will go face-to-face
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.
Get ready for #NXTNoMercy this SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/TFK4iJ1miJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2024