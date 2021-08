Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will be another taped broadcast. The following has been announced for tonight-

-Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro

-LA Knight vs. Johnny Gargano

-Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will appear

join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.