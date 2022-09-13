WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)

The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.

On tonight’s episode of NXT, in addition to the announcement of the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year, which will be determined by voting from the fans, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against an unknown challenger, who will also be chosen by the fans.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s special episode:

– Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match to open the show. Stipulation was chosen by fan vote

– Fan voting will determine who wins the award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Options are Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting – Von Wagner or Joe Gacy or Wes Lee

– Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

– “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

– Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

– Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

– Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in Part 2 of their Best of 3 Series, currently led 1-0 by Axiom (not confirmed)

Below is a promo for tonight’s show: