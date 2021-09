The first WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air tonight on the USA Network as major changes reportedly come to the brand. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-The wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis

-Raquel Gonzalez defends NXT Women’s Championship vs. Franky Monet

-Vacant NXT Championship Match: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on the NXT brand and join us later on for full coverage.