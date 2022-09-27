WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/27/22)

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be tape delayed from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The episode was taped on September 14, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

This is expected to be the final NXT episode before the big black and gold reboot. Gallus will face Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match on tonight’s episode. Ilja Dragunov will also return to the NXT ring tonight, while Sol Ruca will make her main show debut, Damon Kemp will face Brutus Creed, and more.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s episode:

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

* Sol Ruca debuts vs. Amari Miller

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed

* Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules match

* Plus appearances by Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, Toxic Attraction, Alba Fyre, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Zoey Stark, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance, The Dyad, and others