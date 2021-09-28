WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/28)

Tonight’s WWE NXT is being advertised as being “all about the ladies” with three championship matches. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Lash Legend debuts “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show

-Footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

-“B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

-NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defends against Grayson Waller

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us for full coverage at 8 PM EST tonight.