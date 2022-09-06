WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/6/22)

Tonight, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

After the conclusion of Worlds Collide on Sunday, WWE is putting a lot of emphasis on the fact that a new chapter of NXT will start airing tonight. Following their victories at Worlds Collide, it is expected that the Unified NXT Champion Bron Breaker, the Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and the Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will make appearances on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

– JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

– Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

– Fallout from Worlds Collide

Here is a promo for tonight: