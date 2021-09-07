WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/7)

Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will be Tag Team Championship Night. The following matches & segments have been announced-
-MSK defends Tag Team Championship vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
-Io Shirai & Zoey Stark defends Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
-Bachelor/bachelorette parties for InDex
-Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon
-Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes
-The Creed Brothers debut
-Mei Ying makes singles debut
