WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/7)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will be Tag Team Championship Night. The following matches & segments have been announced-

-MSK defends Tag Team Championship vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

-Io Shirai & Zoey Stark defends Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

-Bachelor/bachelorette parties for InDex

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon

-Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes

-The Creed Brothers debut

-Mei Ying makes singles debut

