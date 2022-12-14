WWE NXT Rainbow Belts Are Reportedly Being Replaced

WWE is changing the NXT Championship belts.

Belt Fan Dan, who has previously broken stories about championships, recently tweeted that WWE is discontinuing the rainbow colors on the NXT Titles and will be replaced with the old design.

“Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones,” Dan wrote.

The introduction of the rainbow belts came after WWE rebranded NXT as NXT 2.0 last year before abandoning that plan in favor of something in-between the two. Since the release of NXT 2.0, there has been a greater emphasis placed on matches rather than promo segments. However, WWE is still pushing younger wrestlers who have no prior wrestling experience outside of WWE as they were recruited from colleges.

WWE has also abandoned the bright colors of NXT 2.0 in favor of a black and gold color scheme. The NXT 2.0 set remains unchanged.