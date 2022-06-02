WWE NXT Rating Report For 5/31/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s live In Your House go-home edition drew 534,000 viewers on the USA Network this week.

This is down 3.08% from the 551,000 viewers last week.

On Tuesday, NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, down 7.64% from last week’s 0.13 key demo rating, which represented 170,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.12 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, NXT was rated #37 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement above last week’s position of #43.

NXT drew the second-lowest audience in the show’s history for USA Network episodes on Tuesday. The episode also matched for the third-lowest key demo rating in the show’s history for USA episodes, with three others. The NHL Playoffs provided some competition for NXT this week, but it was a fairly average night on TV. The number of people watching NXT this week was down 3.08% from previous week, while the important demo rating was down 7.69%.

The audience for this week’s broadcast of NXT was down 20.05% compared to the same episode a year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.84 percent.

With a 0.63 rating and 1.818 million viewers, the NHL Playoffs game between Edmonton and Colorado on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. With 3.236 million viewers and a 0.22 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News won the night on television in terms of viewership.

With an average of 6.328 million people, NBC’s America’s Got Talent won the night on network television in terms of viewership. America’s Got Talent won the night on network television with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 key demo.