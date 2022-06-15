WWE NXT Rating Report For 6/15/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s taped broadcast received 612,000 viewers on the USA Network this week.

This is down 6.84% from the 657,000 viewers that tuned in for the post-In Your House show last week.

NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. In the key demo, this is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.12 key demo rating reflects 157,000 18-49 viewers, down 14.20% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers reflected by the 0.14 key demo rating last week.

With a 0.12 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, NXT was rated #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from last week’s position of #22 on the list.

NXT ranked #48 in cable viewership this week. This is a decrease from previous week’s viewing position of #45.

Tuesday’s NXT had the twelfth-highest overall audience of the year, along with a few other episodes, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year for non-Syfy episodes. Last night, there was no sports competition on network TV or cable, so it was a rather average night. For what it’s worth, the last USA Network episode taped was on September 7, 2021, the final before the NXT 2.0 makeover, and it earned 601,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating. The week prior was also taped on USA, drawing 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating. The week prior, on August 24, 2021, a post-Takeover 36 episode was taped on the USA Network with 685,000 viewers and a 0.16 key demo rating. The number of people watching NXT this week was down 6.84% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28%.

The audience for this week’s broadcast of NXT was down 11.94% compared to the same episode a year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.84%. The post-Takeover: In Your House show was the episode from a year ago.

With a 0.26 rating and 3.268 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. The Five on FOX News had the most viewers of the night on cable, with 3.351 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating.

With an average of 6.206 million people, NBC’s America’s Got Talent won the night on network television in terms of viewership. With a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 key demo. America’s Got Talent also won the night on network television.