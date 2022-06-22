WWE NXT Rating Report for 6/21/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, 637,000 people watched the WWE NXT 2.0 taped episode this week on the USA Network.

This is an increase of 4.08% from the 612,000 viewers for the taped broadcast last week.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 age group. In the key demo, this is an increase of 50% from last week’s 0.12 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.18 rating reflects 235,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 49.68% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.12 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT placed #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is higher than the show’s recent rankings and up from last week’s #25 position.

This week, NXT was ranked #58 in cable viewership. This is a drop from the previous week’s viewing position of #48.

Tuesday’s NXT received the biggest key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, but just the highest overall audience since the June 7 show. The only significant sporting competition last night on network TV and cable came from a few games of the College World Series. The hearings’ coverage on January 6 outperformed the typical cable news opposition. The key demo rating for this week’s NXT was up 50% over last week, while viewership was up 4.08%.

The audience for this week’s NXT episode was down 4.21% from the episode that aired a year ago, but the show’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.88%.

With a 0.25 rating and 1.107 million viewers, the College World Series on ESPN2 won the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. With 3.019 million viewers and a 0.16 key demo rating, MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearings led the cable broadcast that evening in terms of viewership.

With an average of 6.002 million viewers, America’s Got Talent on NBC had the most viewers on network TV that night. In the key 18-49 demographic, America’s Got Talent also won the evening on network television with a 0.65 rating.

