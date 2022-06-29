WWE NXT Rating Report for 6/28/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s live Great American Bash go-home episode this week attracted 570,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is less than last week’s taped episode’s 637,000 viewers by 10.51%.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This represents a 38.88% decline from the key demo’s 0.18 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.11 rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 39.14% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.18 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at number 42 on the Cable Top 150 this week. It dropped from the previous week’s #7 position.

This week, NXT had the 61st-highest cable viewership. From last week’s viewership position of #58, this is a decline.

The typical USA Network timeslot saw Tuesday’s NXT draw the sixth-lowest overall audience in the show’s history, and it matched with 4 other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating. Even though there was no significant sporting event that evening, coverage of the hearing on January 6 outperformed the typical cable news stations. The key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 38.88% from last week, while viewership was down 10.51%.

The audience for this week’s NXT episode was down 10.37% from the episode that aired a year ago, while the show’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 15.38%.

With a 0.35 rating and 2.647 million viewers, CNN’s 1pm coverage of the January 6 hearing led the day in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. With 3.518 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating, MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearing led the cable broadcast that evening in terms of viewership.

With an average of 5.982 million people, America’s Got Talent on NBC had the highest viewership of the evening on network television. In the key 18-49 demographic, America’s Got Talent also won the evening on network television with a 0.64 rating.