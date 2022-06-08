WWE NXT Rating Report For 6/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s live post-In Your House broadcast drew 657,000 viewers on the USA Network this week.

This is up 23.03% over the In Your House go-home episode’s 534,000 viewers last week.

NXT scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. In the key demo, this is up 16.66% over last week’s 0.12 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 key demo rating reflects 183,000 18-49 viewers, up 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.12 key demo rating.

With a 0.14 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, NXT was ranked #22 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement above last week’s position of #37.

This week, NXT placed #45 on television in terms of viewership. This is an improvement above last week’s viewership position of #59.

The total audience for Tuesday’s episode of NXT was the most since the Spring Breakin’ episode on May 13, and the key demo rating was the best since May 17. After the New Year’s Evil episode on January 4, this was the second-best NXT audience of the year. The episode tied for the second-best key demo rating of the year, after New Year’s Evil, with eight other episodes. The NHL Playoffs provided some sports competition for NXT this week, but it was a fairly average night on TV. The number of people watching NXT this week was up 23.03% from last week, while the important demo rating was up 16.66%.

The audience for this week’s broadcast of NXT was down 1.79% compared to the same episode a year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.31%.

With a 0.68 rating and 2.341 million viewers, the NHL Conference Finals game between New York and Tampa Bay on ESPN won the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. With 3.345 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News won the night on television in terms of viewership.

With an average of 6.372 million people, NBC’s America’s Got Talent won the night on network television in terms of viewership. In the key demo of 18-49, America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network television with a 0.77 rating.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.