WWE NXT Rating Report for 7/26/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network received 600,000 viewers for this week’s live episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

This is a rise of 2.04% from the 588,000 viewers the previous week.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is the same as the key demo’s 0.13 rating from last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 rating equals 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is also the same number as the 0.13 key demo rating from the previous week.

With a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at number 21 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from the cable’s #14 position last week. NXT’s overall night ranking fell from last week’s show’s overall ranking of #30 to #35 when you consider televised primetime.

In terms of cable viewership this week, NXT was ranked #46. This is an improvement above last week’s cable viewership position of #53. NXT improved from its overall ranking of #67 for last week’s show to #60 for the night if you count broadcast primetime.