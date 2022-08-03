WWE NXT Rating Report for 8/2/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, 649,000 people watched the USA Network’s live broadcast of WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

From the 600,000 viewers the previous week, this is an 8.17% increase.

NXT on Tuesday drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is an increase of 15.38% from the key demo’s 0.13 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.15 rating reflects 196,000 18-49 viewers, a 15.29% increase over the 170,000 18-49 viewers the 0.13 key demo rating reflected the previous week.

With a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT placed #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement above last week’s cable ranking of #21.

This week, NXT had the 44th-highest cable viewership. This is an improvement above last week’s cable viewership position of #46.