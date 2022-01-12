WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/11

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 647,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 5.54% from last week’s 685,000 viewers for the New Year’s Evil episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.50% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 180,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.62% from the 206,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #24 ranking. NXT ranked #61 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #53 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience was down from the last two weeks, but the episode drew the third-best audience for NXT since Halloween Havoc on October 28. The key demo rating was down from the last two weeks, but in the range of what the show had been doing since Halloween Havoc. This week’s viewership was down 5.54% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.4% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and cable news coverage of the President Trump impeachment.