WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/18

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.27% from last week’s 647,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 149,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.22% from the 180,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #40 ranking. NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #61 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience was the third-lowest since the NXT 2.0 re-branding. The episode was tied with three other episodes for the lowest key demo rating on the USA Network. There was an episode that aired on Syfy on August 3 that drew a lower key demo rating, which was a 0.10. This week’s viewership was down 9.27% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 21.42% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.9% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.7% from the show that aired one year ago.