WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/4

Tuesday’s live New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 685,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 3.47% from last week’s 662,000 viewers for the go-home episode.

The NXT New Year’s Evil episode drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 206,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.36% from the 211,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The first NXT episode of 2022 ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking. NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #47 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 26. The key demo rating was tied with last week’s show for the best since Halloween Havoc. This week’s viewership was up 3.47% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 6.9% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode, which was also the New Year’s Evil special, went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and cable news coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot.