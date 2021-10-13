WWE NXT Ratings Report For 10/12

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 632,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is even with last week’s episode, which also drew 632,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 15.38% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #34 ranking. NXT ranked #60 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #57 ranking.

This week’s NXT episode saw competition from the NHL and MLB, but stayed around what they’ve been doing as of late. This week’s viewership was even with last week, while the key demo rating was up 15.38% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 2.9% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 11.7% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.