WWE NXT Ratings Report For 10/19

Tuesday’s live Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 606,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.11% from last week’s episode, which drew 632,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.14 rating represents 180,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.69% from the 195,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #33 ranking. NXT ranked #54 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #60 ranking.

This week’s NXT episode saw strong competition from the NBA and MLB. The show drew the lowest viewership since the taped episode on September 1, and the seventh-lowest audience of the year so far. The key demo rating tied with several other episodes for the fourth-lowest of the year. This week’s viewership was down 4.11% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.90% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.