WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/16

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.80% from last week’s 603,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 26.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.11 rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 26.66% from the 195,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #55 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #36 ranking, and a new record low Cable Top 150 ranking for the show. NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #59 ranking.

This week’s NXT drew the second-lowest audience in the history of the show on the USA Network, and third-lowest overall if you include the Syfy episodes from this year, not including the March 18, 2020 episode that aired from the WWE Performance Center with no live matches. This week’s NXT episode also drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of NXT on USA, and the second-lowest if you include Syfy airings. This week’s viewership was down 4.80% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 26.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.03% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.42% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.