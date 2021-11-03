WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/2

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 15.41% from last week’s Halloween Havoc special episode, which drew 746,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.66% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #11 ranking for Halloween Havoc. NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #41 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had strong competition from the MLB World Series on network TV, Election Night coverage on cable, and some from the NBA on cable. Game 6 of the World Series drew almost 14 million viewers on FOX. The drop was expected due to last week’s show being Halloween Havoc, and with Election Night coverage, but this week’s numbers are in line with what the show had been doing before last week. This week’s viewership was down 15.41% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 3.44% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.14% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and was the day after the election. This is the first time since September 21 that NXT’s numbers were up year-to-year.