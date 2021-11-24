WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/23

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 625,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 8.89% from last week’s 574,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 27.27% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 189,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 32.17% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #55 ranking. NXT ranked #69 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT viewership was back up above 600,000 with WarGames build, but still not back to what the show was doing in late summer and most of October. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was up 8.89% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 27.27% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.21% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 30% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.