WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/30

Tuesday’s live WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.92% from last week’s 625,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 195,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.17% from the 189,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking. NXT ranked #69 in viewership on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #69 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, and tied with two other episodes, the November 2 and November 9 shows, for the best key demo rating since Halloween Havoc. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was up 1.92% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.14% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.19% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.