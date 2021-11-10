WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/9

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 603,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.43% from last week’s 631,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.15 rating represents 195,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.51% from the 198,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #36 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking. NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is equal with last week’s #59 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had no major MLB, NBA or Election Night competition as they did in recent weeks, but there was some minor competition from college football. The show drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year for USA Network episodes, and seventh-lowest overall if you include the two Syfy episodes. The key demo rating is in the range of what NXT averaged in October. This week’s viewership was down 4.43% from last week, while the key demo rating was equal with last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.