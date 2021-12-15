WWE NXT Ratings Report For 12/15

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 561,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.91% from last week’s 590,000 viewers for the post-WarGames show.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 27.27% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 176,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.92% from the 148,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #36 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #48 ranking. NXT ranked #72 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #64 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience since the show was re-branded to NXT 2.0 in mid-September. The 0.14 key demo rating was significantly up from last week. NXT had some competition from the NBA and college basketball last night. This week’s viewership was down 4.91% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 27.27% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 26.76% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.31% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.