WWE NXT Ratings Report For 12/21

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 591,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 5.35% from last week’s 561,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 148,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.90% from the 176,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #46 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #36 ranking. NXT ranked #69 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #72 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the fourth-lowest audience since the show was re-branded to NXT 2.0 in mid-September. The 0.11 key demo rating was tied with the November 16 and December 7 episodes for the lowest key demo rating in NXT history on the USA Network. The show had significant sports competition from the NFL on network TV, plus the NBA and college basketball on cable. This week’s viewership was up 5.35% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 21.42% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 15.32% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 42.10% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode was the Very Gargano Christmas special, and did not air head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.