WWE NXT Ratings Report For 12/28

Tuesday’s live New Year’s Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 662,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 12.01% from last week’s 591,000 viewers.

The final NXT episode of 2021 drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 45.45% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 211,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 42.57% from the 148,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 26. This was also the fourth-best audience since the NXT 2.0 revamp, and the fourth-best key demo rating in that period. This week’s viewership was up 12.01% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 45.45% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 13% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 33.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with Brodie Lee Tribute edition of AEW Dynamite.

Regarding the 2021 totals, NXT drew a total of 34.622 million viewers over 52 episodes, which includes Syfy episodes and Wednesday night episodes, for an average of 665,807 viewers per episode. NXT averaged a 0.16 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is down 4.69% from the 698,623 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that NXT averaged in 2020, and down 15.21% from the 785,307 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that NXT averaged in 2019.