WWE NXT Ratings Report For 12/7

Tuesday’s live post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 7.37% from last week’s 637,000 viewers for the WarGames go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 27% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 148,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.10% from the 195,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #34 ranking. NXT ranked #64 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #69 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best second-lowest audience on the USA Network since the move to Tuesdays in April. The 0.11 key demo rating was tied with the November 16 episode for the lowest key demo rating in NXT history. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was down 7.37% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 27% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.47% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35.29% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and was also the episode that aired after the “Takeover: WarGames” event.