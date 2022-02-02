WWE NXT Ratings Report For 2/1

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 619,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.38% from last week’s 593,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.60% from the 184,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #39 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #41 ranking. NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #66 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience and key demo rating are in line with what the show has been doing lately, for the third-best audience and key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s viewership was up 4.38% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.48% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 13.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.