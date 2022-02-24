WWE NXT Ratings Report For 2/22

Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 612,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 16.57% from last week’s 525,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day special on Syfy.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.09% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 154,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.21% from the 145,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #48 ranking. NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #78 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode was up from the last two episodes on Syfy, which was expected. The audience and key demo rating were down slightly from the last USA Network airing on February 1. This week’s viewership was up 16.57% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 9.09% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was down 16.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.