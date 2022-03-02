WWE NXT Ratings Report For 3/1

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 551,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.96% from last week’s 612,000 viewers for the post-Vengeance Day episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 8.33% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 165,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.14% from the 154,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #43 ranking. NXT ranked #88 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #65 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode tied with the January 13, 2021 episode as the least-watched episode on the USA Network. The March 18, 2020 episode only drew 542,000 viewers on USA, but that was the week after the show switched to no fans in the crowd, and was mostly a clips show. However, this week’s key demo rating is tied with the February 1 episode as the third-best in the key demo this year. This week’s viewership was down 9.96% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 8.33% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 20.4% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.