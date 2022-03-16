WWE NXT Ratings Report For 3/15

Tuesday’s live post-Roadblock edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.79% from last week’s 613,000 viewers for the Roadblock episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 178,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.14% from the 176,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #55 ranking. NXT ranked #74 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #76 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-best audience this year so far, while the key demo rating was the second-best this year so far, tied with the January 11 and January 25 episodes. This week’s viewership was up 1.79% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.7% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This is the first time since January 11 that there was a year-to-year increase in the audience.