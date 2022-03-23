WWE NXT Ratings Report For 3/22

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 628,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 0.64% from last week’s 624,000 viewers for the post-Roadblock episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 184,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.37% from the 178,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #44 ranking. NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #74 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since January 11, and the third-best of the year so far. The show also drew the highest key demo viewership since January 25. The key demo rating was tied with three other shows for the second-best of the year so far. This week’s viewership was up 0.64% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 7.37% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.